MIBR edge Gen.G, reach Flashpoint group final

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 06:54 IST
MIBR came from behind to beat Gen.G 2-1 on Wednesday and clinch a spot in the Group B final during Flashpoint 1's second phase. Gen.G drop into the Group B losers-bracket final, where they will oppose Dignitas on Saturday. Dignitas rallied past Orgless 2-1 on Wednesday.

MIBR will face off with the Dignitas-Gen.G winner in the group final on Sunday. The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

Flashpoint 1 features two group phases, with teams amassing points in both in an attempt to qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination playoff bracket. The first two phases, which are also double elimination, have teams split into three groups of four, with all matches best-of-three. The second group phase, which involves three groups, is set to run through Sunday. The playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000 while the runner-up will receive $250,000.

The Wednesday action began with Orgless taking a 16-10 win on Nuke. However, Dignitas responded by claiming Inferno 16-11 and then Train 19-15 in overtime. Gen.G then jumped in front of MIBR with a 16-8 win on Dust II before MIBR captured Vertigo 16-13 and Train 16-12.

Group C resumes Thursday with MAD Lions meeting c0ntact Gaming in the winners bracket, and Chaos EC squaring off with FunPlus Phoenix in the losers bracket. Cloud9 will oppose Team Envy in the Group A losers bracket on Saturday, with the winner to meet HAVU Gaming in the group final on Sunday.

Flashpoint 1 standings, through Phase 1: T1. MAD Lions, 75 points

T1. MIBR, 75 points T1. Cloud9, 75 points

T4. HAVU Gaming, 50 points T4. Chaos EC, 50 points

T4. Orgless, 50 points T7. c0ntact Gaming, 30 points

T7. Gen.G Esports, 30 points T7. Dignitas, 30 points

T10. Copenhagen Flames, 15 points T10. Team Envy, 15 points

T10. FunPlus Phoenix, 15 points --Field Level Media

