Sports-On this day... April 3

ON THIS DAY -- April 3 April 3, 1993

SOCCER - Sheffield Wednesday forward Mark Bright celebrates after scoring in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, London. Steel City derbies are often closely contested affairs and that was the case when Chris Waddle's opener for Wednesday was cancelled out by Alan Cork, sending the game into extra time where Bright's winner set up a final with Arsenal.

Wednesday, however, lost both the FA Cup final and League Cup final against Arsenal -- who became the first club to win both domestic cups in the same season. April 3, 1996

BOXING - Argentina's Diego Maradona warms up before his exhibition fight against former WBC super flyweight champion Santos Laciar, organised to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Laciar's title victory over South Africa's Peter Mathebula. "It's not a serious fight. But Diego knows how to throw a punch, he has trained a bit," Laciar said in the lead-up to the bout.

Maradona, who was winding down his career at Boca Juniors at the time, showed off his moves in the ring before swapping his gloves for a football and entertaining the fans with his silky skills. April 3, 1996

SOCCER - Stan Collymore scores a stoppage-time winner in Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Newcastle United in a thrilling Premier League classic at Anfield that later earned the 'Match of the Decade' tag. Collymore's second-half brace moved Liverpool to within two points of second-placed Newcastle United and five behind league leaders Manchester United, but Liverpool did not build on the victory.

They finished the season in third place, 11 points behind Man United, who also beat them 1-0 in the FA Cup final, becoming the first team to complete the league and FA Cup double twice. April 3, 1996

SOCCER - Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli celebrates after scoring the first goal in his side's 2-0 win over French side Nantes in the Champions League semi-final first leg in Turin. Juventus lost the second leg in France but advanced to the final as 4-3 aggregate winners and beat Ajax 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to win their second European Cup.

Vialli joined Chelsea on a free transfer in the close season. He finished his career as a player-manager at Chelsea, winning the Cup Winners' Cup and League Cup in 1998 before taking up the manager's role full time. April 3, 1999

BOXING - Mexican boxer Marco Antonio Barrera throws a punch at Britain's Paul Lloyd en route to a first-round corner retirement victory to retain the WBO super bantamweight title at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Barrera, who has held world championships in three weight classes, came out swinging and Lloyd's corner threw in the towel after the first round.

The Mexican went on to fight the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Erik Morales and Amir Khan before ending his career in 2011 with a 67-7 record, earning a place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017. April 3, 2011

TENNIS - Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his second Miami Masters title with a 4–6 6–3 7–6(4) victory over Spain's Rafa Nadal in Key Biscayne, Florida. With the victory, Djokovic, who beat Nadal in the Indian Wells final two weeks earlier, extended his unbeaten streak to 26 matches.

Djokovic went on to win the Madrid Masters and Rome Masters before Roger Federer ended his 43-match winning streak in the French Open semi-finals. The Serb became world number one in July that year for the first time in his career. April 3, 2016

ATHLETICS - Kenya's Cyprian Kotut crosses the finish line to win the 40th Paris Marathon -- less than a month after winning the Paris Half Marathon -- with a personal best of two hours, seven minutes and 11 seconds. The race was held under tight security following the 2016 Brussell Bombings and Kotut beat defending champion and compatriot Mark Korir to claim his first victory in a full marathon.

"It's a bit surprising," Kotut said. "It's my second experience at the marathon... My objective was to run my personal best, so it's perfect." April 3, 2006

BASEBALL - United States President George Bush poses with members of the Cincinnati Reds ahead of their season opener against the Chicago Cubs at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bush threw the ceremonial first pitch, a tradition that dates back to 1910 when William Howard Taft was the first president to throw the first pitch before a game between the Washington Senators and Philadelphia Athletics.

The Cubs registered an Opening Day victory for the fourth straight season with a 16-7 win. April 3, 2018

CRICKET - South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates with team mates after beating Australia 3-1 in their four-test series with a 492-run victory in the final match at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The series was marred by Australia's Cameron Bancroft being caught changing the condition of the ball with sandpaper in the third test -- a plan devised by Australia's 'leadership group'.

Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension, while skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were each given one-year bans by Cricket Australia. April 3, 2019

SOCCER - Fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London ahead of the Premier League match between Spurs and Crystal Palace. Tottenham celebrated the official opening of the new 1 billion pound ($1.24 billion) stadium with a 2-0 victory over Palace, nearly 700 days after hosting their last match on the site of the old White Hart Lane stadium.

The stadium's cost meant Spurs operated on a limited transfer budget, with poor results at the start of the 2019-20 campaign resulting in the sacking of manager Mauricio Pochettino. ($1 = 0.8079 pounds) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.