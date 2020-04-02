Left Menu
Report: Titans RB Henry signs $10.2M franchise tender

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:44 IST
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry signed the one-year, $10.2 million franchise tag tender but general manager Jon Robinson said the team hopes to work out a long-term deal. ESPN reported the 26-year-old Henry signed the tender Thursday.

"I met with Derrick like I met with all of the guys whose contracts were going to be up at the end of the season," Robinson said. "We told him we would start working on that but couldn't get to an agreement on that one, so we used one of the avenues that were available to us to keep Derrick. "He's an important part of our football team. I've spoken to his representatives after we've used the tag. And we want to continue to have those discussions and back-and-forths in hopes of reaching some kind of long-term agreement. We will kick those conversations off again probably, certainly before training camp gets ramped up and going."

Henry claimed the 2019 NFL rushing title with 1,540 yards last season and led the league with 303 rushing attempts. The first-time Pro Bowl selection was also a workhorse in the playoffs. He had 446 rushing yards and two TDs in the postseason as the Titans posted road upsets of the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

A second-round pick in 2016 out of Alabama, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has rushed for 3,833 yards and 38 touchdowns in 62 games with the Titans. He also has 57 catches for 578 yards and three scores. "I want to stay with the Tennessee Titans," Henry said earlier this offseason. "They are the ones that took a chance on me -- 31 teams passed on me on the draft and they selected me. I have a lot of love for Tennessee. I have a lot of love everyone in that organization."

--Field Level Media

