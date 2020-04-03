Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: South African cricketer Lizelle Lee's wedding on hold

The coronavirus enforced lockdown has resulted in South African cricketer Lizelle Lee's wedding being put on hold.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:43 IST
COVID-19: South African cricketer Lizelle Lee's wedding on hold
South African opener Lizelle Lee. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus enforced lockdown has resulted in Lizelle Lee's wedding being put on hold. With weddings worldwide on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee and her fiance Tanja Cronje, who have been together for almost four and a half years, were expected to tie the knot on April 10. That day will now be marked as number 15 of the 21-day lockdown in South Africa.

Lee now finds herself at her parents' home in the farming town of Ermelo completing a 2000-piece puzzle to keep herself busy during the national lockdown. Globally, more than 44,000 people have died, about 9,00,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, and some 1,90,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

This is the longest time the opener has spent at home in the last three years. The original schedule would have had Lee finishing the home series against Australia, which consisted of three One-Day Internationals and as many T20Is. A tour which the right-hander was particularly relishing given the confidence within the national side. "The team is in a great space at the moment. We don't fear any opposition. We want to play the best in the world, and we want to beat them and ultimately show that we are a team to be reckoned with," Lee said.

In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the team had a memorable first-time win over England in their opening game before a narrow semi-final defeat to eventual winners and hosts Australia. For now, though, Lee, who turns 28 on Thursday, is taking comfort in simple acts of baking and puzzle making as COVID-19 continues to shape the sports landscape. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

6 more COVID-19 cases in Agra linked to Nizamuddin Markaz

Six more people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, have tested positive for coronavirus in Agra. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has now risen to 10. 28 people attended Tablighi Jamaat ...

Rugby-Pay cut a small sacrifice for game's future: England's Jones

England coach Eddie Jones says agreeing to a pay cut during the coronavirus shutdown was an easy decision to make because safeguarding English rugbys future is the priority. Jones accepted a salary deduction of over 25 to help ease the fina...

Australia's health system capable of managing coronavirus pandemic - prime minister

Australias healthcare system should be able to cope with the coronavirus pandemic based on its current trajectory, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Australia has more than 5,200 cases of coronavirus, though the growth in new in...

Vietnam's Dung Quat oil refinery cuts output on virus-hit demand

Vietnams Dung Quat oil refinery plans to cut output because of weaker domestic fuel demand caused by the coronavirus oubreak, the facilitys operator said on Friday.Domestic demand for refined fuels has fallen 30 to 40 since February, Binh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020