Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edgbaston stadium to become COVID-19 testing centre

PTI | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:42 IST
Edgbaston stadium to become COVID-19 testing centre

The Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) on Friday announced that it is handing over the Edgbaston stadium to the government to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for the National Health Services (NHS) staff battling the pandemic. The stadium's main on-site car park will be used to regularly test the medical staff who are working in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region, the club's website said.

The NHS staff will drive in through the Edgbaston road entrance, be tested while remaining in their vehicle and exit the grounds onto Pershore Road, it added. "With our county cricket programme and conference & events business closed until 29 May, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times," WCCC Chief Executive, Neil Snowball said.

"Whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort," he added. The coronavirus outbreak has infected over a million people and caused more that 53,000 deaths worldwide.

In the UK, close to 33,000 people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, have been infected and close to 3,000 deaths have been reported so far. Earlier this week, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that they would be providing the parking and storage spaces available at the iconic Lord's cricket ground to the NHS staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lamp for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ producers debating possible oil cuts of 10 mln bpd -OPEC source

The OPEC crude oil exporter group is debating cutting global supply by 10 million barrels per day, an OPEC source said on Friday, adding any further cuts must include producers from outside the alliance.U.S. President Donald Trump said on T...

Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in Haryana

Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Friday. Out of the eight new cases, five are from Gurugram while the rest are from Nuh.The Haryana State Department said that these eight new cases take the total number of pos...

UK opens new hospital erected in conference centre to fight coronavirus

A new hospital, built in under two weeks in a conference centre in London to provide thousands of extra beds to treat those who have contracted coronavirus, will open its doors on Friday. The Nightingale Hospital, which will initially provi...

Vapers ask Centre to revise position on E-cigarettes

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir Ahead of a global meet in November 2020, vapers in India have written a letter to the Union Ministers asking to revise the governments position on smoke-free nicotine products such as electronic cigaret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020