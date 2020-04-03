Official mascots of 19th Asian Games unveiled

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Friday announced the three sporty robots representing the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hangzhou in eastern China as the official mascots of the 19th Asian Games. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mascots of the 19th Asian Games was unveiled during a digital launch ceremony.

The three robots are known collectively as the 'smart triplets' to reflect the internet prowess of Hangzhou city and Zhejiang province. The robot 'Congcong' represents the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu city. It derives its name from the Cong jade pendant -- the quintessential relic unearthed from the ruins dating back 5,000 years. It takes yellow, the colour of earth and bumper harvest, as the main tone.

'Lianlian' represents the West Lake and the name signifies a lake full of lush lotus leaves. Green stands for life and nature. The third mascot is 'Chenchen', which represents the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. It takes its name from the Gongchen Bridge -- a landmark structure in the Hangzhou section of the Grand Canal. Blue represents science and technology.

The OCA's 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, 2022. It will be the third Asian Games to be hosted by China following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010, with the participation of 45 NOCs of Asia in 42 sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.