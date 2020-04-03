Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official mascots of 19th Asian Games unveiled

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Friday announced the three sporty robots representing the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hangzhou in eastern China as the official mascots of the 19th Asian Games.

ANI | Hangzhou | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:23 IST
Official mascots of 19th Asian Games unveiled
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mascots of the 19th Asian Games was unveiled during a digital launch ceremony. Image Credit: ANI

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Friday announced the three sporty robots representing the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hangzhou in eastern China as the official mascots of the 19th Asian Games. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mascots of the 19th Asian Games was unveiled during a digital launch ceremony.

The three robots are known collectively as the 'smart triplets' to reflect the internet prowess of Hangzhou city and Zhejiang province. The robot 'Congcong' represents the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu city. It derives its name from the Cong jade pendant -- the quintessential relic unearthed from the ruins dating back 5,000 years. It takes yellow, the colour of earth and bumper harvest, as the main tone.

'Lianlian' represents the West Lake and the name signifies a lake full of lush lotus leaves. Green stands for life and nature. The third mascot is 'Chenchen', which represents the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. It takes its name from the Gongchen Bridge -- a landmark structure in the Hangzhou section of the Grand Canal. Blue represents science and technology.

The OCA's 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, 2022. It will be the third Asian Games to be hosted by China following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010, with the participation of 45 NOCs of Asia in 42 sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Karimnagar roads wear deserted look

Karimnagar Telangana India, April 3 ANI Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, roads in Karimnagar wore a deserted look with police taking stern action against those who were out on the roads without valid reasons. As part of lockdown, c...

Central drug regulator orders release of vaccine, IVD consignments from port offices amid lockdown

The central drug regulator has directed its port offices to release consignments of vaccines and critical in vitro diagnostics IVDs in public interest amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown. In a letter to Central Drugs Standard Control Organiza...

Fight battle against COVID-19 like a war: Veerappa Moily

Former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily asked the Government on Friday to fight the battle to combat the spread of the Coronavirus like a war and go all out to help the people without worrying about the adverse impact of the financial spendi...

Positive thinking helps fight COVID-19, follow lockdown norms: Odisha's 1st patient

Odishas first COVID-19 patient on Friday appealed to the people to nurture positive thoughts and follow the lockdown norms to defeat COVID-19. The 33-year-old Italy-returned researcher, was on Friday discharged from the Capital Hospital, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020