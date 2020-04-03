Bears GM: Starting QB an 'open competition'

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is going to have to earn his starting job for the Chicago Bears, general manager Ryan Pace acknowledged Friday. In a conference call, Pace told reporters that there will be an "open competition" between Trubisky and veteran Nick Foles, acquired by the Bears this offseason.

"Mitch is really embracing it," Pace said. "All he wants to do is be the best quarterback he can be for the Chicago Bears. Nick, same thing." The Bears selected Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his second season, he led Chicago to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, but the Bears lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card playoff round.

Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in 2018, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But the 25-year-old regressed in 2019, connecting in just 63.2 percent of passes with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Bears missed the playoffs. Foles, 31, spent last season in Jacksonville, which signed him to a four-year, $88 million contract. The veteran backup, who won the 2018 Super Bowl MVP when he filled in for Carson Wentz for the Eagles, broke his collarbone in the season opener and eventually lost the starting spot to rookie Gardner Minshew.

Earlier this week, Foles agreed to give up the $56.9 million remaining on Jaguars deal and instead shifted his base pay to a fully guaranteed, three-year, $24 million deal. That includes an opt-out clause after the 2020 season and $8 million guaranteed in 2020. Foles threw for just 736 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games last season. He has passed for 11,901 yards with 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 58 games with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-14, 2017-18), then-St. Louis Rams (2015), Chiefs (2016) and Jaguars (2019).

