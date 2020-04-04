Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 05:23 IST
Giannis: 'I don't have access to hoop'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is performing a variety of tasks in order to pass the time since the NBA suspended its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those activities include spending time with his newborn son as well as cooking, cleaning and playing video games. One thing the reigning NBA MVP isn't doing is playing basketball, however.

"So, I don't have access to hoop," Antetokounmpo said during a conference call Friday, per ESPN. "A lot of NBA players have a court in their house or something, but now I just get home workouts. Ride the bike, treadmill, lift weights and pretty much stay sharp that way, but I don't play basketball." The 25-year-old Greek star is not alone, as fellow Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton shared a similar story.

"Since the practice facility is closed down, I don't have any access to a basketball goal unless I go to one of my neighbor's house to shoot outside," said Middleton, 28. "It's really no basketball for me. Basically, like Giannis said, it's the treadmill, the jump rope, some weights, and that's it. "I have a couple of basketballs I can just dribble in my house or outside but no actual goal to go shoot on."

Antetokounmpo (29.6 points per game) and Middleton (21.1) are the top two scorers for the Bucks this season, who boasted a league-best 53-12 record when play was paused. Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that his wife, Ayesha, had to order a basketball hoop so he could practice at home. Putting it together was another problem, Curry admitted.

"I got overwhelmed looking at the manual," Curry said. --Field Level Media

