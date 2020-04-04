Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: FFA welcomes FIFA's recommendation of retaining original qualification dates for Olympics

Football Federation of Australia (FFA) on Saturday welcomed the FIFA-Confederations working group's recommendation of retaining the original qualification dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-04-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 08:50 IST
COVID-19: FFA welcomes FIFA's recommendation of retaining original qualification dates for Olympics
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Football Federation of Australia (FFA) on Saturday welcomed the FIFA-Confederations working group's recommendation of retaining the original qualification dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This recommendation came in the first meeting of the FIFA Confederation's COVID-19 working group, which was recently established to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA said that the Olympics should remain open to players born on or after Jan 1, 1997, as originally planned. If this indeed takes place, it would effectively raise the age limit by one year. "FFA has been vocal in its view that the Men's Olympic Football Tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games should shift to an under 24 format since it was confirmed that Tokyo 2020 will be held in 2021 due to the effects of COVID-19," the FFA said in an official statement.

"While the recommendation still needs to be ratified by FIFA, the endorsement by the FIFA-Confederations working group highlights their understanding of the will of participating member associations to keep the Olympic dreams of players born on or after 01.01.1997 alive," it added. On March 30, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be 'celebrated' from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

On March 24, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the Olympics were postponed by a year. The decision was confirmed by the IOC after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IOC had, however, said that the original name of Tokyo 2020 will remain intact irrespective of the fact that it will take place next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: 60-yr-old corona positive woman dies; 12 new cases reported

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthans Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 191, an official said. Of the new cases, eight can be ...

China holds memorial for victims, martyrs of coronavirus

China came to a standstill on Saturday as Chinese President Xi Jinping led the nation in observing a three-minute silence to mourn the martyrs, including the whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against the ...

'Felt like I won't get runs': Kohli reveals lowest point of his career

India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the 2014 Test series against England was the lowest point of his career. He made the revelation during a candid Instagram Live session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.To date, the 2014 Tes...

Rugby-Rugby Australia chief executive Castle set for axe: reports

Rugby Australias chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, local media reported on Saturday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. Castle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020