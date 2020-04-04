Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Lift Sachin on my shoulders made the night more memorable': Yusuf Pathan

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday recalled his 2011 World Cup-winning memories and said that lifting legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after the win made the event more memorable.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:03 IST
'Lift Sachin on my shoulders made the night more memorable': Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf Pathan carrying Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders. Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Saturday recalled his 2011 World Cup-winning memories and said that lifting legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on shoulders after the win made the event more memorable. In 2011 on April 02, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in the finals to lift their second ODI World Cup.

After the win, the whole team carried Sachin on their shoulder in a lap of honour. "Indeed Sachin paaji! It was goosebumps moment for me especially to lift you on my shoulders and that made the night more memorable for me and the entire nation," Yusuf tweeted while replying to Tendulkar.

In the finals, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Mahela Jayawardene top-scored for Sri Lanka as he struck a century to take the team's score to 274/6.

India in their chase got off to a bad start as the side lost Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag with just 31 runs on the board. But Gambhir and MS Dhoni stepped up and stitched a match-winning 109-run partnership. Gambhir perished after playing a knock of 97 runs, but in the end, Dhoni and Yuvraj took the team over the line by six wickets.

India won its first World Cup in 1983 and then had to wait for 28 years to again lift the title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Maha has enough stock of food grains,no need to panic: Bhujbal

Amid reports of hardships being faced by people in procuring food grains from fair price shops due to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state has enough reserves of grains that...

After winning over coronavirus, China may win battle of global supremacy

At a time when the whole world is dealing the coronavirus pandemic, China is trying to win a war of global supremacy by highlighting the weaknesses of the other COVID-19-hit countries and projecting itself as a generous country by sending m...

Identifying activities for Maha economic revival: Official

Mumbai, Apr 4 PTIThe Maharashtra government is identifying basic economic activities that need to be supported to revive the states financial condition amid the downturn due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official sa...

Karan's munchkins Yash, Roohi find portrait resembling SRK in KJO's closet

Filmmaker Karan Johar is spending his quarantine time with his kids and mother and he has been sharing short clips of his special family time. The filmmaker on Saturday shared another funny video where his kids barged into his walk-in close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020