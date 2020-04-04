Bryant, Duncan, Garnett headline Hall of Fame class

NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline the star-studded group selected to the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class announced Saturday. The trio, who combined for 11 NBA championships, is among nine people scheduled to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Aug. 29.

Also selected were Tamika Catchings, a 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist, coach Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens and Kim Mulkey, and longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann. "The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure," said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame.

"In 2020, the basketball community has suffered the unimaginable loss of iconic figures Commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game itself due to COVID-19. We have also banded together like never before in appreciation of the game and those who have made it the uniting force it is today. Today we thank the Class of 2020 for all they have done for the game of basketball and we look forward to celebrating them at Enshrinement in August." Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January at age 41. His widow, Vanessa, told ESPN she wished she could have shared the achievement with him.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we're extremely proud of him," she said. "It's definitely the peak of his NBA career." Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, and two-time NBA Finals MVP. He also was selected to nine NBA All-Defensive first teams and ranks fourth all-time in scoring in the NBA.

Like Bryant, Duncan spent his storied career with just one team, playing 19 years with the San Antonio Spurs. He won five NBA titles, is a 15-time NBA All-Star and a two-time league MVP. He is the only player with 1,000 or more wins with one team. Duncan played four seasons at Wake Forest before entering the NBA, unlike Bryant and Garnett, who jumped straight from high school to the NBA.

Garnett also made 15 All-Star teams and was Defensive Player of the Year in 2007-08. He started and ended his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, with stops with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics in between. While playing for the Timberwolves in 2003-04, Garnett led the league in total points, field goals made and total rebounds while earning NBA MVP honors. He won an NBA title with the Celtics in 2008 and is ranked fourth all-time in minutes played (50,418). "You put countless hours into this, you dedicated yourself to a craft, you take no days off, you play through injuries," he told ESPN after the announcement. "This is the culmination of all those hours."

He added: "To be able to be called a Hall of Famer is everything." The NBA portion of the 2020 class rivals two others in achievements: the 2009 class of Michael Jordan, David Robinson and John Stockton, and the 1980 group of Jerry Lucas, Oscar Robertson, and Jerry West.

Also to be inducted: --Tamika Catchings, who played her entire 14-year career with the Indiana Fever and was the WNBA MVP in 2011. She won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award five times and was Rookie of the Year in 2002. Collegiately, she played at Tennessee and was a First Team All-American four times and the consensus National Player of the Year in 2000.

--Eddie Sutton, who was the first coach in NCAA history to lead four schools to the NCAA Tournament. Sutton guided his teams to three Final Fours, six Elite Eights and 12 Sweet Sixteen appearances and ranks in the top 10 among Division I coaches in all-time victories (806) and recorded only one losing season in 37 years of coaching. He coached at Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State. --Rudy Tomjanovich, who spent 34 years as a player, assistant coach and head coach with the Houston Rockets. He led the Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995 and is one of three coaches to win an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal. He led USA Basketball to a gold medal in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

--Kim Mulkey, who has led the Baylor Bears to three NCAA championships and ranks third all-time among head coaches in win percentage. As the head coach of Baylor since 2000, she has guided her team to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances including 13 Sweet Sixteens, eight Elite Eights, and four Final Four appearances. She is the first person, male or female, to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach. --Barbara Stevens, who coached in college for more than 40 years and is one of five coaches in NCAA women's basketball history to reach 1,000 career wins. The head coach at Bentley since 1986, she has guided her team to 22 25-win seasons and 10 trips to the Division II Fab Four, including a national championship in 2014.

--Patrick Baumann, who died in 2018, enters the Hall of Fame as a contributor. He was a longtime FIBA executive and a member of the International Olympic Committee for more than 10 years. --Field Level Media

