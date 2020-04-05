Kings G Guy announces grandfather died from coronavirus

Sacramento Kings rookie guard Kyle Guy revealed Saturday on multiple social media feeds that his grandfather died of coronavirus. Guy indicated the death occurred on Friday night.

"Last night my grandpa passed away to be with the Lord," Guy wrote on Instagram. "Covid-19 has destroyed a lot of families. I urge and beg you all to take this seriously. You don't want this to be what wakes you up." Guy was a second-round pick by the Kings (55th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft after being the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament for Virginia.

He was the recipient of a controversial foul call in the left corner with 0.6 seconds left and made all three free throws to give Virginia a 63-62 win over Auburn in the Final Four. He followed up 24 points in an 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech in the championship game. The 6-foot-1 Guy has played in two games for Sacramento this season and averaged one point and two minutes. He was averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 37 games (29 starts) for Stockton of The G League.

Guy acknowledged well-wishers as well as encouraging everybody to practice measures such as social distancing and sheltering in place. "Appreciate those who have reached out and been praying over our family," Guy wrote. "Stay safe and continue to LISTEN to the rules put in place for this worldwide pandemic. We will get through this."

