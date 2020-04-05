Shock get revenge on Valiant at OWL Week 9

Shock get revenge on Valiant at OWL Week 9Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 07:37 IST
The defending-champion San Francisco Shock avenged their Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Valiant on Saturday with a 3-1 win, as Week 9 of the Overwatch League kicked off. The Shock started strong with a 2-0 win on Nepal, quickly setting an aggressive tone for the series. After the Valiant stomped the Shock on Paris with a 2-1 score, San Francisco stormed back to take a 3-0 win on Dorado before ending the series with a 5-4 overtime win on Eichenwalde. The Shock continued to rotate their roster around, but had far less role-swapping than in these two teams' contest last week, which L.A. won 3-1.
This win moves San Francisco (2-2) into a three-way tie for 10th place with the Hangzhou Spark and the Shanghai Dragons, while dropping Los Angeles (2-3) from 12th place to 15th. In other Saturday action, the Los Angeles Gladiators swept the Dallas Fuel 3-0.
It was a revenge game for Gladiators tank Minseok "OGE" Son, a two-time All-Star who was traded from the Fuel after a rough 2019 season in exchange for DPS Gui-un "Decay" Jang. OGE had a strong performance against his former team, combining with tank duo Indy "SPACE" Halpern to dominate the front-lines. The Gladiators swept Oasis 2-0, took Hanamura 3-2, and full-held Rialto 2-0 to close out the series. Los Angeles (2-2) now has sole possession of ninth place, while the Fuel (0-3) remain the only winless team in the league.
Also on Saturday, the Toronto Defiant took down the Washington Justice 3-1. The Defiant (3-4) started with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, then the Justice took Volskaya Industries 1-0. After that, though, it was all Toronto, as the Defiant full-held the Justice (2-3) for the 1-0 win on Route 66 before closing things out with a 3-1 win on Eichenwalde.
Week 9 continues on Sunday with five matches: Shanghai Dragons vs. Hangzhou Spark
Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Charge Houston Outlaws vs. Paris Eternal
Philadelphia Fusion vs. Washington Justice Dallas Fuel vs. Los Angeles Valiant
Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential: 1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, +6
2. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, +4 3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, +11
4. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 5-1, 17-7-0, +10 5. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 3-1, 10-3-0, +7
6. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 4-2, 13-10-0, +3 7. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2
8. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 1-1, 5-3-0, +2 9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-2, 8-7-2, +1
T10. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 1-1, 5-5-0, 0 T10. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 2-2, 8-8-1, 0
T10. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 1-1, 3-3-0, 0 13. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 1-1, 3-5-0, -2
14. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 3-4, 13-15-0, -2 15. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-3, 7-11-0, -4
16. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-4, 8-13-0, -5 17. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-5, 12-16-0, -4
18. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 2-5, 10-16-2, -6 19. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-5, 5-17-2, -12
20. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-3, 2-9-0, -7 --Field Level Media
