Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Born April 6, 1951: Bert Blyleven, American baseball pitcher

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 11:30 IST
Sport-On this day: Born April 6, 1951: Bert Blyleven, American baseball pitcher

Bert Blyleven's Hall of Fame plaque proclaims that he "baffled big-league batters with a cruel and knee-buckling breaking ball," an apt description for a pitcher who ranks fifth in career strikeouts in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He recorded 3,701 strikeouts in 692 games, an impressive number in a career that started in just about the worst way possible in 1970. As Blyleven self-deprecatingly recalled at his Hall of Fame induction speech in 2011, he was hit for a home run by the first batter he faced, and was pleasantly surprised when manager Bill Rigney approached the mound with some encouraging words.

"He said something to me I'll never forget. 'You know what son, that's not the last home run you'll give up'," Blyleven said of Rigney. "The man was a genius. Over 22 years I gave up only 429 more!"

The Dutch-born son of parents who emigrated to the United States, Blyleven turned 69 on Monday, some 60 years after he began learning to pitch in the back yard of his southern California home. "All I wanted to do was throw that baseball," said Blyleven, who honed his craft well enough to thrive in a long and illustrious MLB career that spanned more than two decades with five teams.

They included the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates where he played on respective World Series-winning teams in 1987 and 1979. Right-hander Blyleven's biggest weapon was his curveball -- so-called because the pitcher imparts vicious spin, causing the ball to drop suddenly as it approaches the plate.

After retirement, Blyleven became a TV analyst for the Twins, where he once also threw an unexpected curveball at his co-commentator. Thinking he was recording a pre-game segment, Blyleven stumbled over some words before deciding for a re-do.

He then produced an expletive-filled response to his mistake, much to the astonishment of his co-commentator who replied: "Well, we're live." Blyleven then displayed the poise that had served him so well pitching in the clutch.

"I didn't know that," he said, before quickly apologising and carrying on without missing a beat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Have restricted my movement to break COVID-19 chain: CRPF DG after doc tests positive

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF A P Maheshwari said on Sunday that he has gone into quarantine as part of his responsibility to break the coronavirus transmission chain after a doctor of his force tested positive f...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Irans president said on Sunday low-risk economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020