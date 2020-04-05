Indian Olympic Association thanks state bodies, federations for COVID-19 relief

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday thanked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the State Olympic Associations for contributing to the PM-Cares Fund in a bid to combat coronavirus. The Kho Kho Federation of India has pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh while the Indian Weightlifting Federation, India Taekwondo and Modern Pentathlon Federation of India announced donations of Rs 1 lakh each.

Hockey India also increased its contribution to Rs 1 crore. The All India Football Federation has pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh. Boxing Federation of India has donated Rs 11 lakh while the Indian Golf Union has decided to donate Rs 10 lakh.

Athletics Federation of India announced a contribution of Rs 2.50 lakh and the Wushu Association of India will donate Rs 2 lakh. The Handball Federation of India and Swimming Federation of India will donate Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 51,000, respectively.

Table Tennis Federation of India gave Rs 5 lakh and Basketball Federation of India pledged to donate Rs 5 lakh. "Thank You for your support towards our national duty. We look up to All NSFs and State Olympic Associations to come forward in the hour of need," the IOA said in a statement.

State Olympic association from Arunachal, Meghalaya, and Sikkim have pledged to donate Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. Several non-members have also announced donations to help the country combat coronavirus.

The Powerlifting Federation of India will contribute Rs 1 lakh and Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association will donate Rs 51,000 to help the country to combat coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

