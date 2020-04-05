Left Menu
East Bengal signs Iranian winger Omid Singh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:54 IST
East Bengal signs Iranian winger Omid Singh

East Bengal on Sunday signed Indian-origin Iranian midfielder Omid Singh for a two-year deal. "Omid has signed with us for two years. He will join us once the next season starts," East Bengal top official Debabrata Sarkar said here. The 29-year-old left-winger, who originally hails from Punjab and holds an Indian passport, currently plies his trade fir Naft Masjed Soleyman FC in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

As claimed by the footballer himself, India coach Igor Stimac had reportedly shown keen interest in Omid. Omid was quoted as saying in an Iranian daily that "Stimac had called me and I accepted to play for India".

The I-League has been suspended with four rounds left owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. East Bengal is placed second in the table but it remains to be seen whether the I-League resumes and whether the club will make a foray into the lucrative Indian Super League from next season. Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, who had announced their foray into the ISL from next season, have already sealed the I-League title with an unassailable 13-point lead.

