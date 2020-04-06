Left Menu
Delhi shooting Word Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

06-04-2020
The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held from March 15-26, was postponed to May barely four days before the start of the event.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic the New Delhi Organising Committee has been forced to cancel Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun World Cups. Both of these were due to take place in New Delhi," the sport's world governing body -- ISSF -- said in a statement. It was decided to hold the tournament in two parts -- Rifle and Pistol competitions from May 5-12, while Shotgun competitions from June 2-9.

However, considering the situation, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) decided to cancel the tournament. PTI had earlier reported that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was under pressure to not organise the tournament in the prevailing circumstances..

