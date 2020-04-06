Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis stars to do battle online in virtual Madrid Open

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:52 IST
Tennis stars to do battle online in virtual Madrid Open

The likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could be set to face each other online after the cancelled Madrid Open tennis tournament announced it will run a virtual competition later this month. Professional players will compete on the Tennis World Tour videogame to raise money for those struggling in the sport and people affected by coronavirus.

La Liga also organised a FIFA football tournament online last month, which raised more than a million euros and was won by Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, after every club picked a player to represent them. The Madrid Open said on Monday it would run an online competition over four days, from April 27 to 30, and the "organisation will soon announce the list of participants".

Each male and female winner will decide how much of a 150,000-euro purse to donate to "tennis players currently suffering economically". An additional 50,000 euros "will all go towards reducing the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic". There will be 16 singles players in both the men and women's draws, divided into four groups. A series of 'exhibition matches' will also be arranged between players and "content creators", to raise additional funds.

"We have organised a tournament for the professional players that is as true to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open as possible, without them having to leave their homes," said tournament director Feliciano Lopez. "And its goal is not just to entertain; we want to do our bit during this period, which is so difficult for everyone". AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cancel Rs 20000-crore Central Vista project to save funds for fight against COVID-19: Cong MP

Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday called for cancellation of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project to save funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Welcoming the Centres decision to cut ...

U.S. airlines ease loyalty programs in coronavirus travel slump

U.S. airlines are extending loyalty program benefits and status into 2021 for members homebound because of the new coronavirus.Business and leisure travel have virtually ground to a halt worldwide, forcing airlines to drastically reduce fly...

COVID-19: MP reports 41 fresh cases; death toll up to 15

With 41 fresh cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, half of them from Bhopal, during the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally went up to 256 on Monday, while the death count has increased to 15, health officials said. Among the new cases, Bhopal r...

HC allows releases of bailed accused on personal bond

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed release of all undertrials, who were given bail to curb overcrowding in jails amid the COVID-19 spread, on furnishing of personal bonds itself. A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020