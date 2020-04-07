Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITTF announces new dates for World Championships

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:52 IST
ITTF announces new dates for World Championships

The world championships of tennis tennis, originally scheduled for March 2020, will now he held from September 27 to October 4, the world governing body of the sport ITTF announced on Tuesday. The most significant annual table tennis event, the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships were among the many International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) events to be postponed this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Originally due to take place between March 22-29 in Busan, an emergency ITTF Executive Committee meeting had proposed provisional dates of June 21-28 while maintaining that further back-up plans may be required if the pandemic persisted. "On 29 March 2020, the ITTF Executive Committee held a follow-up meeting to confirm that new dates would be announced for the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships, in light of the fact that all currently planned ITTF events and activities are suspended until 30 June 2020," said the ITTF in a statement.

"Now with new provisional dates proposed for 27 September – 4 October 2020, the ITTF and KTTA (Korean TT body) continue to monitor the situation, with the priority being placed on the health and safety of players, coaches, fans and officials. The global death toll from the pandemic has crossed 70,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Coronavirus lockdowns: can we learn from the 1918 influenza pandemic? Kemp

Lockdowns have brought most of the worlds advanced economies to a near standstill as policymakers fight the coronavirus pandemic by banning all but essential movement outside the home. Tens of millions of employees across retail, entertainm...

WeWork special committee files lawsuit against SoftBank after tender offer falls through

The special committee on the board of The We Company, which operates office-sharing startup WeWork, filed a lawsuit against its largest shareholder SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday, challenging its decision to terminate a 3-billion tender off...

HRD Ministry launches SAMADHAN challenge to test ability of students to innovate

The Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Human Resources Development and All India Council for Technical Education in collaboration with Forge and InnovatioCuris launched a mega online challenge - SAMADHAN - to test the ability of students to...

Japan declares state of emergency, nearly $1 trln stimulus for coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus infections in major population centres and rolled out a nearly 1 trillion stimulus package to soften the economic blow. The state of emergency,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020