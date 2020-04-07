Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers QB Roethlisberger 'on schedule' for next step

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:09 IST
Steelers QB Roethlisberger 'on schedule' for next step

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was ready to put his surgically repaired right elbow on display at organized team activities. But with the cancellation of the first phase of the offseason -- practice would have taken place April 20 for the Steelers -- and team facilities closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Roethlisberger is dialing back his rehab to avoid any potential setbacks.

"Now that we don't have those (practices), we took a step back and backed up a week,'' Roethlisberger said in an interview with The Athletic. "We said let's just make sure and slow it down some more and take it even a step slower. It's going really, really well, though. The doctor is very ultra-conservative moving forward. We're just trying to be smart, and putting the brakes on me a lot because I was kind of 'Go, go go.' You know me, trying to get back out there." After two regular-season games in 2019, Roethlisberger underwent elbow surgery on Sept. 24. He began a throwing program that called for him to ramp up intensity at the six-month mark. Roethlisberger said last month he was throwing "pain free" for the first time in years.

Roethlisberger is throwing at home for now, and the Steelers can closely monitor the 38-year-old's progress remotely because he's doing workouts with footballs equipped with a microchip. "It's neat to have those tools because in your own mind you say, 'OK, that felt 50 percent, that felt 75 percent.' I mean you can do that but it's hard to really tell," he said. "We have this data and it's making it easier and making it able to read these throws. Pretty much every throw we have data on. Right now I do like a 20-throw warmup at 10 yards and then we back up and we do 10 throws at 15, 10 throws at 20, 10 at 25 yards. I'm throwing it right now off the numbers and data, probably right around 60 percent. That's just me choosing to be at that number. I know I can let it go and throw, but what's the point, why? There's no reason to throw as hard as I can right now."

There is no schedule for the start of training camp but the NFL is preparing to start the regular season on time in September. Roethlisberger said there is no doubt he'll be on the field when the league re-opens for business.

"I'll be ready when it's time," he said. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

After criticism, a snippet of UN Security Council meet made public

The UN Security Council made its now video-conference-only meetings public on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month, after criticism of what was called a lack of transparency during the coronavirus pandemic. The part of the meeting m...

Taliban break off talks with Afghan government on prisoner exchange

The Taliban on Tuesday broke off talks with the Afghan government on a prisoner exchange, a main step in peace talks being brokered by the United States after it agreed on a troop withdrawal pact with the militants.Suhail Shaheen, a spokesm...

FACTBOX-Soccer-English clubs who have furloughed staff due to coronavirus

Following is a list of English clubs that have furloughed staff after professional football in the country was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some clubs are using the governments Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers ...

Facebook launches new chat app for couples

Facebook Inc on Tuesday launched a new social app for couples called Tuned that allows partners to chat, share photos, music and have a timeline of shared memories between them. The app is currently available only on Apples App Store in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020