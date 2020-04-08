Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Eagles RB/KR Brown dies at 82

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 06:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 06:50 IST
Former Eagles RB/KR Brown dies at 82

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back and kick returner Timmy Brown has died at the age of 82, the team announced Tuesday. The Eagles said that Brown had died on Saturday, although a cause of death was not announced.

Brown was selected by the Packers in the 27th round of the 1959 NFL Draft, but he was released after playing just one game for Green Bay. Brown joined the Eagles the following year and helped the team win the NFL championship in 1960. "Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

"A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time." Brown, who spent eight seasons with the Eagles, holds the franchise record for most kickoff returns (169), most kickoff return yards (4,483) and most kickoff returns for touchdowns (five). He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in a 24-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 6, 1966, becoming the first NFL player to accomplish that feat.

Brown, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1962, 1963 and 1965, was inducted into the Eagles' Hall of Fame in 1996. After finishing his playing career with the Baltimore Colts in 1968, he tried his luck in Hollywood. Brown appeared in movies including "MASH" and "Nashville" plus television shows including "M*A*S*H," "Adam-12," "Mission: Impossible" and "Benson."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Country folk singer John Prine dies at 73 of coronavirus complications -report

Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicagos folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on Tuesd...

African-Americans dying of coronavirus at higher rates, preliminary data shows

The new coronavirus is killing African-Americans at a higher rate than the U.S. population at large, according to preliminary numbers from Louisiana, Michigan and Illinois that officials say point to disparities in health and healthcare acc...

UN experts urge to protect children from violence during COVID-19 pandemic

Independent UN human rights experts have called on States to boost child protection measures to help safeguard the welfare of millions of children who may be more exposed to violence, sale, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation during ...

Imran Khan expresses dismay day after arrest of doctors

A day after doctors and medical personnel were lathi-charged and arrested in Pakistan for demanding Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his dismay over the police action. The Imra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020