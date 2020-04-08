Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rivera: Redskins QB battle 'will be a good competition'

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera expects newly acquired Kyle Allen to provide 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins with a strong challenge for the starting quarterback job next season. And Rivera should know. Tiger hosts Masters Champions Dinner 'quarantine style'

Tiger Woods wasn't going to let the postponement of The Masters prevent him from hosting his own version of the traditional Champions Dinner. Sporting his green jacket, Woods took to social media on Tuesday to let the world know of his dinner plans at his South Florida home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yelich: 50-50 chance MLB is played in 2020

While Major League Baseball and the players union are exploring various avenues for starting the delayed season, at least one superstar isn't convinced the season will be held at all. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich told WEEI Radio in Boston on Tuesday that he believes there is as good a possibility as not that the coronavirus pandemic will wipe out the 2020 campaign entirely. Fear of the unknown: Locked-down athletes face mental health challenge

When Olympic swimming champion Kyle Chalmers completed what he knew would be his final training session before the coronavirus shutdown, his overwhelming feelings were of sadness and the fear of what was to come. Fear does not come easily to the strapping 21-year-old Australian, who has endured two heart operations since winning the 100 metres freestyle title in Rio and raises crocodiles and pythons for a hobby. Athletes step up to help fight coronavirus in Brazil

As infections of the novel coronavirus rise steadily in Brazil and threaten to cause chaos in its densely populated favelas, some of the country's leading athletes are stepping up to help the most vulnerable communities. Olympic judo medallist Flavio Canto is among those giving his time and money to battle the COVID-19 outbreak in South America’s biggest nation, which has a confirmed 13,717 infections and 667 deaths from the virus as of Tuesday. Sport: On this day: Born April 9, 1957: Seve Ballesteros, Spanish golfer

Renowned for audacious shot making, and an infectious smile twinned with a fierce competitive edge, Seve Ballesteros revolutionised golf in Europe and remains one of the most captivating figures in the game even nine years since passing away. The son of a farmer, the Spaniard honed his skills on the beaches of Santander by hitting stones with sticks before taking the sport by storm aged 19 at the 1976 British Open, leading the tournament for three days before coming second. Golf: Fleetwood's caddy raises funds for fellow bagmen

Tommy Fleetwood's caddy Ian Finnis has raised 10,000 pounds ($12,306) to help his fellow European Tour bagmen whose earnings have taken a hit due to golf's suspension amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tour has either postponed or cancelled events scheduled between March and May. The British Open has been scrapped this year while the other three majors, the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, have all been put back. Qatar denies U.S allegations of World Cup bribes

The organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have strongly denied allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice that bribes were paid to secure votes for the hosting rights to the tournament. Suspicion and rumours have long surrounded both the 2010 vote by FIFA's executive to hand the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar. Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown. The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who solely depend on tournament winnings without the opportunity to earn a living. Garnett on Wolves owner: 'I don't do business with snakes'

Kevin Garnett still carries hard feelings toward Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor after an acrimonious split in 2016. Garnett, who was recently selected to be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame, wasn't shy about sharing some of those feelings during a recent interview with The Athletic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.