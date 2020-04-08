Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tim Southee, Sophie Devine shine at NZCPA awards

New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) on Wednesday announced Tim Southee and Sophie Devine as the recipients of The Players' Cap and CPA Players' Award respectively.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:33 IST
Tim Southee, Sophie Devine shine at NZCPA awards
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) on Wednesday announced Tim Southee and Sophie Devine as the recipients of The Players' Cap and CPA Players' Award respectively. NZCPA Board member Rebecca Rolls, who presented the award to Devine, said being recognised by 'your peers is the ultimate accolade' for any player.

"Being recognised by your peers is the ultimate accolade for any player and this award is particularly relevant as it allows players to recognise statistical outputs alongside those intangible aspects that contribute toward the team's performance," New Zealand Cricket's official website quoted Rolls as saying. Tim Southee headed off several players in a very close voting result before ultimately securing his second The Players' Cap. On the other hand, this is the third CPA Players' Award bestowed on Devine by her teammates.

Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori said 'earning the right to receive The Players' Cap is difficult' after he presented the cap to the 'truly deserving recipient' Southee. "Earning the right to receive The Players' Cap is difficult - it requires consistency of form, fitness, perseverance and above all else, meaningful contributions to the team on a regular basis, whatever the format. Tim has had a remarkable year and is a truly deserving recipient of this award," Vettori said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran its requested loan amid coronavirus

Irans President Hassan Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to give the country its requested 5 billion emergency funding to help Tehran fight the coronavirus outbreak.I urge international organizations to fulfill thei...

China snake village scales down as coronavirus prompts wildlife trade ban

Since China began frantic efforts to curb a coronavirus epidemic in late January, residents in the tiny snake breeding village of Zisiqiao have had to come to terms with a ban on wildlife trading, its lifeline for decades.Zisiqiao employed ...

Spain warns EU future at risk over financial response to coronavirus

The European Unions future is in jeopardy if it cannot come up with a joint financial response to combat the new coronavirus, Spanish officials warned on Wednesday, after the bloc failed to agree on more support for their reeling economies....

Iran's Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran $5 billion coronavirus loan

Irans President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the International Monetary Fund would be guilty of discriminatory behavior unless it provides 5 billion in emergency funding to help Tehran fight the coronavirus outbreak.I urge international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020