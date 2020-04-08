COVID-19: Bidding process for 2023 World Athletics Series events postponed
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the globe, World Athletics has postponed the bidding process for 2023 World Athletics Series events. "The bidding processes for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships and the 2023 World Athletics Relays will now open in November 2020," World Athletics said in a statement.
Bidding processes for future World Athletics Series events beyond 2023 remains unchanged. COVID-19 took a heavy toll on sports as all the sporting activities across the world have been either postponed or cancelled. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has also been postponed to 2021.
This is the first time that the Olympics have been postponed, and now the event will go on from July 23- August 8 next year. After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.
The data shows more than 1.4 million cases have been reported worldwide with the death toll more than 81,100 and nearly 3,00,000 recoveries. (ANI)
