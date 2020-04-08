Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neymar welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:08 IST
Neymar welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez

Neymar "will always be welcome" back at Barcelona, the Spanish giants' striker Luis Suarez told Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday. Neymar left Barca in a world record move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has been persistently linked to a possible return to the Camp Nou.

Suarez told the paper: "Everybody knows 'Ney', we all know the affection we have for him in the dressing room. "His ability is indisputable and he still has so much to show. He will always be welcome in the changing room, we appreciate him a lot." Suarez, 33, recovering from right knee surgery, said it was "complicated" to talk about players joining Barca at this time of crisis with the coronavirus pandemic.

"But I can talk about players, and these are huge players," he commented when asked by the paper to discuss the rumours linking the 28-year-old Neymar with a Barca return. The Uruguayan also had warm words for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, the 22-year-old Argentine whose name also been associated with a move to Catalonia.

"Lautaro is a player who is progressing in Italy, he is a flexible centre-forward, with spectacular moves and that shows what a great a striker he is." Questioned about how any eventual new signings would fit in Suarez said: "There will always be a healthy rivalry between us, and while we are all focused on the same objective, that is winning, any players who come in to help the team achieve its aims will always be welcome." He then turned to last week's deal with the club to cut players' wages by 70%, with Barca captain Lionel Messi accusing the club of undermining the squad during negotiations. "There were some things that were said that were false, like that the players didn't want to see their salaries reduced, that some were against it.

"That they (club management) were saying that without being part of the squad was annoying. It annoyed all the players." Suarez emphasised all the players were united from the start in wanting to help the club as much as possible. "The deal was delayed because it's not easy to revoke the salary of 22-23 players.

"It was worked out between the club and the players' lawyers, but it wasn't easy to do." AFP BS BS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks TN govt reply to PIL on direct purchases from ryots

Chennai, Apr 8 PTI The Madras High Court, while orally stressing the importance of the agricultural sector, on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to respond to a plea seeking the state administration to directly procure farm produ...

Calcutta HC directs WB govt to submit report on steps taken to fight COVID-19

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to file a report on steps taken by it in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the state. Hearing a PIL through a video conference, a division bench of the hig...

Lebanon draft crisis plan sees need for $10 bln-$15 bln and depositor contribution

Lebanon requires net external financing of 10 billion-15 billion over the next five years to help it through its financial crisis, according to a draft government plan seen by Reuters. The draft plan, which is being discussed by cabinet, ma...

Scotland's lower league football clubs to vote on ending season

Scottish football clubs below the Premiership are to vote on whether to terminate their league campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal would see the three divisions below the top-flight Premiership immediately curtailed and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020