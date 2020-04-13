Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG will call its next-in-line premium smartphone 'Velvet'

LG is moving away from the traditional monikers for its premium line of smartphones as it announced that it will call its upcoming smartphone 'LG Velvet'.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:59 IST
LG will call its next-in-line premium smartphone 'Velvet'
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

LG is moving away from the traditional monikers for its premium line of smartphones as it announced that it will call its upcoming smartphone 'LG Velvet'.

The new smartphone is touted to be focused on a style and 'tactilely' pleasing design. As the official release notes, the name 'Velvet' is intended for the 'smoothness and premium softness'.

The purported LG Velvet will feature a raindrop camera and symmetrical, flowing form factor. It will be the first device to implement LG's new branding strategy for mobile devices. It is unclear as to when LG Velvet will release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • LG

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab cop's vitals are stable: PGIMER

The vital organs of the policeman, whose hand was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala, are stable, and his condition is satisfactory, said the authorities at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER her...

Combating Covid: Delhi HC directs officials to use Aarogya Setu App

Delhi High Court on Monday directed all the court officials and staff to use Aarogya Setu, a mobile application, which has been developed by the government to connect the people with essential health services and combat coronavirus in the c...

Motor racing-Larson suspended by NASCAR for use of racial slur during esports event

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will ...

WHO chief says confident U.S. funding will continue in COVID fight

The head of the World Health Organization WHO voiced confidence on Monday that the United States would continue funding his U.N. agency, despite President Donald Trumps criticism of WHOs handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Secretary of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020