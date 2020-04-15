Left Menu
Development News Edition

This is how social distancing has brought a shift in Spotify streaming

With lockdowns keeping people indoors, there has been a basic change in the way people are nowadays using their computers, mobile phones, smart devices like Amazon Alexa and televisions for getting their daily dose of music and news.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:06 IST
This is how social distancing has brought a shift in Spotify streaming
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With lockdowns keeping people indoors, there has been a basic change in the way people are nowadays using their computers, mobile phones, smart devices like Amazon Alexa and televisions for getting their daily dose of music and news. Some shifts in usage witnessed by the audio streaming platform Spotify include:

1. Streaming of news podcasts has increased With many people refraining from accessing news through print formats to avoid transmission of coronavirus which spread through contact, many of them have switched to online streaming. Acknowledging the spike in online news streaming Spotify has a COVID-19 hub to help users get all information in one place.

2. Listeners are more in the mood for 'chill' music Listeners are these days consuming more of chilled out melodies as compared to earlier times. More acoustical and less energy music is being listened to by users currently and thus the app has many such playlists under its chill shelf.

3. Playlist collaboration brings people together With more people spending time at home, many of them are sharing their playlists with their loved ones and are introducing their near ones to new and their favourite music. This is bringing people closer though from a distance.

4. Livestream concerts witness a spike With coronavirus putting many concerts to halt, many of the artists are currently live streaming concerts. Getting a concert-like experience at home many music buffs are also attending such virtual concerts on Spotify.

With the lockdown shuttering other entertainment options like movie theatres, malls, and adventure parks, music seems to be the last resort for many who are trying to keep themselves motivated and uplifted the challenging times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity against Trump

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, delivering another high-profile backing from a liberal former rival as he aims to unify the Democratic Party ahead of a bruising contest with...

Telangana PCB exempts live saving drugs, equipment firms from prior approval

Hyderabad, Apr 15 PTI In a bid to ensure timely production of lifesaving drugs, equipment and personal protective equipment, Telangana Pollution Control Board will allow firms to manufacture them without prior approvals up to July 15. The p...

Nirav Modi’s next extradition hearing in PNB fraud case on April 28

A UK court has extended the judicial remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering case, for a hearing to take plac...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus crossed 2 million globally and more than 131,100 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT on Wednesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020