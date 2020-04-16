Left Menu
Development News Edition

MeitY to provide a rental waiver to small IT units on STPI premises

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India and it has 60 centers across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:04 IST
MeitY to provide a rental waiver to small IT units on STPI premises
The initiative to provide a rental waiver to the units located in these centers will provide relief to the industry in this crisis situation that emerged due to the COVID19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the challenges thrown by COVID19 outbreak and consequent lockdown, the Narendra Modi Government today took a major decision to provide relief from payment of rental to the small IT units operating out of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Most of these units are either Tech MSMEs or startups.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to provide a rental waiver to these units housed on STPI premises in the country from 01.03.2020 till 30.06.2020 i.e. for 4 months period as of now.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India and it has 60 centers across the country. The initiative to provide a rental waiver to the units located in these centers will provide relief to the industry in this crisis situation that emerged due to the COVID19 pandemic. This initiative will provide benefits to nearly 200 IT/ ITeS MSMEs, operating from these 60 STPI centers. The total cost of the rental waiver provided to these units during 4 months period from 01.03.2020 to 30.06.2020 is estimated to be around Rs. 5 Crore. This effort is also in the larger interest of around 3,000 IT/ ITeS employees who are directly supported by these units.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sree Chitra develops cheaper,faster diagnostic test kit for COVID-19

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST here has developed a much cheaper and faster diagnostic test kit Chitra Gene LAMP-N which is highly confirmatory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 that has claimed ov...

US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: tracker

he confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global...

Swiss announce gradual easing of virus measures

Switzerland announced on Thursday a three-stage easing of the restrictions imposed to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic, with some shops and services allowed to reopen from April 27. Switzerland stopped short of imposing full confinement in em...

Five filmmakers come together for lockdown-themed filmmaking initiative

Some of the eminent filmmakers including Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor are coming together for an initiative of India Lets Make a Film. Under the initiative, film enthusiasts of the country are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020