Google to roll out 'Hey Google' sensitivity feature for smart devices

Google will be rolling out the 'Hey Google' feature to customise voice detection sensitivity on Google Assistant devices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Google will be rolling out the 'Hey Google' feature to customise voice detection sensitivity on Google Assistant devices. The "Hey Google" Sensitivity feature will display a slider that will allow users to increase or reduce the sensitivity with which Google Assistant devices pick up the "Hey Google" command, the Verge reported.

Last year in September, Google had confirmed an update that would allow users to adjust listening sensitivity. The new setting is meant to decrease accidental activations of the user's Assistant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

