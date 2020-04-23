Left Menu
Realme Band rolls out new software update with additional features

Realme has rolled out a new software update v6.0 for Realme Band which comes with a slew of newly added and optimised features.

Realme Band rolls out new software update with additional features
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Realme has rolled out a new software update v6.0 for Realme Band which comes with a slew of newly added and optimised features. According to Mashable, Realme announced the update on its online forum where it posted details surrounding the update. The new update v6.0 includes newly added weather features where the user would have to enable the mode through the app settings. After switching on the GPS settings and enable the weather toggle via the app, you need to click on your location. Once it shows the location, it will update your weather regularly. So, you can check the weather conditions on the band.

Furthermore, you will need to tap the capacitive button on the Realme Band exactly 7 times post which you'd be able to see the current temperature in Fahrenheit and an image that gives you an idea of the weather. You will also be able to check the highs and lows in the next two days, once you long-press the button. Other added features include the ability to find your phone, added bracelet restart function, and extended message display time. There have also been optimisations across UI for the functional interface, heart rate measurement accuracy, and data synchronisation speed. (ANI)

