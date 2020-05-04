Apple launches new MacBook Pro

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.

Apple said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200504:nBw5Kf6n4a its new lineup of MacBook Pro was available to order and was priced at $1,299, while its education-focused model was priced at $1,199. MacBooks account for 9% of the company's total revenue.

The new keyboard follows the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry. The iPhone maker switched back to the mechanism, discarding the "butterfly" keyboards, after it complaints of sticky, unresponsive keys and keystrokes that failed to register when tiny amounts of dust or debris accumulated under or near keys.