Twitter now makes it easier to watch quote tweets on iOS

In a respite for users, Twitter has added a new way to see how many people have retweeted a tweet. However, it is available on the iOS version of the app right now. The new feature is going to organise all of the retweets with comments into a handy list, the Verge reported.

To access this feature, the user will be required to tap on a tweet and then click on the word "Retweets." The user will then be able to see retweets broken out into two columns-- ones commenting on the retweet (or a quote tweet) and a list of retweets with no comment.

This feature will be rolled out for web app and Android in the coming weeks. (ANI)