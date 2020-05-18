Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

Left Menu
The ongoing coronavirus crisis has caused a disruption in the electronic supply chain causing a shortage in the availability of video game console Nintendo Switch.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has caused a disruption in the electronic supply chain causing a shortage in the availability of video game console Nintendo Switch. However, as cited in Cnet, the Nintendo Switch Lite has returned to many retailer shelves - Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target from the end of April.

The portable version of Nintendo's hot gaming console is available at USD 200, but the pricing and availability are likely to differ frequently. Also, this available version of Switch cannot be connected to the television. (ANI)

