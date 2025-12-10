Left Menu

Guardians of the Amazon: Indigenous Communities Unite Against Threats

Indigenous groups from Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru convened in Sinangoe, Ecuador to address threats to their lands. They emphasize the importance of the Indigenous Guard in confronting illegal mining, logging, and other dangers. The Guardians aim to protect their territories through non-violent tactics and community collaboration.

In early October, approximately 200 Indigenous members from Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru convened in Sinangoe, Ecuador's Amazonian hub, to strategize on defending their ancestral lands.

Emerging threats like mining, logging, and drug trafficking have intensified the role of Indigenous Guards, who focus on non-violent patrolling to protect territories.

Success stories, such as those in Peru, highlight the crucial work of these defenders, who blend traditional practices with modern strategies to keep their lands safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

