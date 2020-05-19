Chinese hackers seen behind cyberattack on easyJet -sources

Chinese hackers seen behind cyberattack on easyJet -sourcesReuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:37 IST
Hacking tools and techniques used to access the travel records of millions of customers of Britain's EasyJet point to a group of suspected Chinese hackers thought to be behind multiple attacks on airlines in recent months, two people familiar with the investigation said. EasyJet said earlier on Tuesday that hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around nine million customers, as well as the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a "highly sophisticated" attack.
The two people with knowledge of the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attack appeared to be part of a series by suspected Chinese hackers aimed at the bulk theft of travel records and other data. An EasyJet spokeswoman did not respond to questions about who was responsible for the attack. The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
