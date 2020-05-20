Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Photos adds new controls for sharing albums

Google on Tuesday said it is rolling out new controls to Google Photos, enabling users to share albums with a specific person or people via their Google account.

ANI | California | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:14 IST
Google Photos adds new controls for sharing albums
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Google on Tuesday said it is rolling out new controls to Google Photos, enabling users to share albums with a specific person or people via their Google account. "Last December, we launched direct sharing to make it easy to share one-off photos and videos in Google Photos by adding them to an ongoing, private conversation in the app. Today, we're bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who's added to the album," said Google Photos Sharing Engineering Lead, Sanjukta Mathur, in a statement.

"You'll still have the option to share albums in Google Photos via a link, which you can embed in an email, text, or blog to make it easy to share photos with people who don't use Google Photos or have a Google account," she added. Mathur further stated that users will be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added.

"You have the option to turn link sharing on or off at any time and you can decide if you want to let other collaborators add photos to an album. You'll also be able to remove someone from the album, which will remove the photos and videos they added," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'I miss dancing': Elderly S.Koreans lament loss of 'playground' as senior discos shut

For years, Jeong Nam-prong has found entertainment at daytime discotheques called colatecs that cater to older folks, often losing track of time while dancing the jitterbug under fairy lights and mirror balls.He cant do that anymore. With c...

UK inflation drops to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits

Britains inflation rate sank in April to its lowest since August 2016 as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down global oil prices and clothing retailers cut prices, while power tariffs also slid. The consumer price index dropped to an annual ...

Thailand says it expects coronavirus vaccine next year after tests in mice

Thailand expects to have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus ready next year, a senior official said on Wednesday, after finding positive trial results in mice.Thailand will begin testing the mRNA messenger RNA vaccine in monkeys next week ...

COVID positive cook at Bengaluru SAI centre had no access to hockey players; HI won't shift them

Hockey India on Wednesday ruled out shifting the Olympic-bound mens and womens hockey teams from the Sports Authority of Indias Bengaluru centre despite the death of a coronavirus-positive cook employed there as he had no access to the play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020