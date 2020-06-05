Signal rolls out new face blurring tool

The messaging app, Signal, has rolled out a new face blur tool for both Android and iOS users. The feature adds the ability to blur faces in photos sent via the app. According to TechCrunch, the company has shown support to the people protesting all over the world against the police brutality.

"2020 is a pretty good year to cover your face," the company's founder Moxie Marlinspike wrote in the blog post. "We have also been working to figure out additional ways we can support everyone in the street right now," Marlinspike added.

The new feature allows you to blur all the faces in a photo with a single tap. However, if the app doesn't catch all the faces by itself, one has to draw it manually. (ANI)