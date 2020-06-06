Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 for USD 299

Chinese technology company Lenovo has announced a new 11 inch Chromebook 3, which is now available for USD 229.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:52 IST
Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 for USD 299
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese technology company Lenovo has announced a new 11 inch Chromebook 3, which is now available for USD 229. According to the Verge, the new model supersedes the existing 14-inch Chromebook 3, which was in turn a refresh of its Chromebook S340 priced at USD 249, but it's not currently available on Lenovo's store.

The new Chromebook 3's screen is smaller but has the latest features. The display is a bit brighter than existing 14-inch Chromebook 3 and the storage has been increased to 64 GB from 32 GB. It also has two USB-C, a microSD card reader, two USB-A ports, and an audio jack. The 11 boasts a 720p camera and a 3-cell 42Wh battery, and with a 45W AC adapter.

The product is currently available on Lenovo's website. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria ready to compensate for overproduction in May-June

Nigeria said on Saturday it was ready to make additional oil output cuts from July to September to compensate for producing more than its quota in May and June, when OPEC and its allies implemented a deal to curb supply by record amounts.Ni...

Centre sets up taskforce to examine age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR

The Central government has set up a task force to examine matters related to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering the maternal mortality rate MMR and improvement of nutritional levels and related issues. The Government of India in...

Waiter held in Pune for double murder in Mira Road restaurant

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtras Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune. The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committe...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. officials block police 'extreme tactics' as protests enter 12th day

Officials across the United States are moving to rein in police following accusations of excessive force being used against demonstrators, with protests over the killing of a black man in custody set to enter their 12th day on Saturday. Geo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020