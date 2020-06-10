Quibi adds Chromecast support to iOS app, allows streaming on big screen

The American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has updated its iOS app to allow streaming to a television using Google Chromecast. The update, released on Tuesday, arrives a couple of weeks after Quibi added AirPlay support, which at the time marked the first way to stream its shows and other short-form videos beyond a mobile screen.

As of Tuesday evening, the Android version of the app, which was last updated on May 20th, does not appear to support Chromecast streaming yet, The Verge reported. The app, which was launched in early April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had 1.7 million downloads in its first week, which was largely to free subscription promotions but later struggled to maintain its subscribers. (ANI)