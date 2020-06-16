Left Menu
Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Devdiscourse condemns such targetted attacks on impartial news platforms and believes that such incidents threaten their ability to empower people with unbiased reporting.

Updated: 16-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:28 IST
Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers
The hackers are suspected to have gained access by fraudulently claiming the ownership of Devdiscourse's Facebook page. Image Credit: ANI

An unidentified group of hackers has gained unauthorized access to Devdiscourse's Facebook page on Tuesday. The incident did not breach the corporate systems or infrastructure of the global news platform and was limited to the social media page.

Devdiscourse is constantly in touch with Facebook representatives to resolve the issue. It is not yet known who is behind the attack.

Devdiscourse condemns such targetted attacks on impartial news platforms and believes that such incidents threaten their ability to empower people with unbiased reporting. The platform appeals to its readers to ignore any objectionable posts as they work continuously to restore access to their Facebook account.

The hackers are suspected to have gained access by fraudulently claiming the ownership of Devdiscourse's Facebook page. Taking immediate action, cybersecurity experts of the platform have taken steps to secure user data and prevent the hackers from gaining any further access to Devdiscourse's digital assets.

The incident can be traced back to 10:40 AM IST on Tuesday and Devdiscourse's access to their page hasn't been restored as of 08:00 PM IST. The unidentified hackers have changed ownership across 3 different Facebook business managers accounts namely - 'Ads Dashboard', 'Advert Accunt', and 'Ads account'.

