Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qualcomm aims to woo robotics developers with new chips, tools

Building robots and drones is messy: Developers must pull together sensors to be the eyes and ears, chips for the brains and motors to make the device move, tying them all together with several kinds of software. San Diego-based chip supplier Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday announced a new effort to try to make developing robots easier.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:00 IST
Qualcomm aims to woo robotics developers with new chips, tools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Building robots and drones are messy: Developers must pull together sensors to be the eyes and ears, chips for the brains and motors to make the device move, tying them all together with several kinds of software.

San Diego-based chip supplier Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday announced a new effort to try to make developing robots easier. The company has combined its processor chips and software in partnerships with dozens of companies that make sensors and other key robotics elements to create what it calls its RB5 development kit. Better known for supplying mobile phone processors to most Android devices, Qualcomm has been working on robotics chips for four years. Its chips are found in some of iRobot Corp's vacuums.

With the RB5 chips and tools, Qualcomm aims to do the foundational work of weaving together bits and pieces of robotics systems. This means makers of drones and robots can spend more time working on the function of the machine, such as performing work in warehouses or factories, said Dev Singh, senior director of business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines. The Qualcomm system, for example, works with depth-sensing cameras from Intel Corp and motion sensors and motor control hardware from TDK Corp.

"We understand the pain points," Singh said in an interview. For robot makers "trying to cobble it all together, the development cycle and the R&D would be significant to do it all of it by themselves."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

KFin Technologies Announces Leadership Transition: Sreekanth Nadella Elevated to Chief Executive Officer

MUMBAI and HYDERABAD, India, June 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- KFin Technologies Private Limited. KFin or the Company, formerly known as Karvy Fintech Pvt. Ltd., one of Indias largest Registrars and a market leader in the investor servicing indus...

Indian-origin newspaper vendor in Singapore gets jail for breaching stay-home notice

A Singapore court on Wednesday sentenced an Indian-origin newspaper vendor to two weeks of imprisonment for breaching his stay-home notice. Palanivelu Ramasamy, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching his stay-home notice in order to...

30 COVID deaths, 583 new cases: UP suffers highest single-day spikes on both counts

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 30 COVID-19 deaths and 583 new cases of infection, registering the highest single-day spikes on both counts, said an official. With the two-pronged spike, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state ...

COVID-19 deaths in Sweden pass 5,000 - Public Health Agency

Deaths in Sweden from COVID-19 passed 5,000 on Wednesday, the Public Health Agency said, far more than in neighbouring Nordic countries. The official death toll has now reached 5,041, up from 4,939 on Tuesday.Sweden has taken a softer appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020