. MES1 TL-SINOINDIA-RAJU Indo-China clash at LAC due to 'intelligence failure': Ex MoS Pallam Raju Hyderabad, June 17 (PTI) Former Union Minister M M Pallam Raju blamed the NDA government at the Centre for 'intelligence failure' that led to fierce clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:54 IST
Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair has warned against structural changes in the ISRO, as he sought to draw similarities between the space agency and Elon Musk's SpaceX in terms of having a unified command for delivering efficient performance. . MDS11 TL-ORDINANCE Telangana govt promulgates ordinance on deferment of payments to employees, pensioners Hyderabad,Jun 17 (PTI) In a move likely to raise apprehensions among government employees and others,the Telangana government has promulgated an ordinance to make special provision for deferment of payments to any person, employees and pensioners in the event of disaster and public health emergency. .

MES1 TL-SINOINDIA-RAJU Indo-China clash at LAC due to 'intelligence failure': Ex MoS Pallam Raju Hyderabad, June 17 (PTI) Former Union Minister M M Pallam Raju blamed the NDA government at the Centre for 'intelligence failure' that led to fierce clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. . MES2 KL-VIRUS-CHURCH-CREMATION Catholic diocese in Kerala allows cremation of COVID-19 victims Kochi: The Roman Catholic church recommends continuing the pious practice of burying the dead but an archdiocese in Kerala has allowed the parishes facing shortage of land to cremate the deceased infected by coronavirus. .

MES7 KA-TELECOMMUNICATION Karnataka govt to take steps to improve telecommunication system in the state Bengaluru: With the concept of "Work-from- Anywhere" gaining popularity, a meeting of all stakeholders will be called soon to improve the telecommunication system in Karnataka and action will be taken in this regard, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said here on Wednesday.. .

