Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pepper spray and scuffles as bargain hunters crowd Lidl launch in France

French police pushed back several hundred people jostling to get their hands on cut-price PlayStation 4s at the launch of a new Lidl supermarket outside Paris on Wednesday. The store in Orgeval, west of Paris, had offered the PS4s at 95 euros instead of a usual retail price of 299 euros.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:59 IST
Pepper spray and scuffles as bargain hunters crowd Lidl launch in France

French police pushed back several hundred people jostling to get their hands on cut-price PlayStation 4s at the launch of a new Lidl supermarket outside Paris on Wednesday. The store in Orgeval, west of Paris, had offered the PS4s at 95 euros instead of a usual retail price of 299 euros. But it pulled the offer and delayed the store's opening because of the size of the crowd.

Video footage showed a can of pepper spray being released over heads as the rowdy crowd surged towards the glass doors at the store's entrance. Moments later, people turned around, rubbing their eyes and spluttering. "The sale of PlayStation 4s is cancelled and the devices have been sent back to the suppliers. Go back home," a voice is heard saying over a loudspeaker.

BFM TV cited Lidl as saying the launch was postponed for safety reasons. (Editing by Richard Lough and Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt passes electoral changes that could bolster Sisi supporters

Egypts parliament approved amendments on Wednesday which critics say will help supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extend their dominance over the chamber in elections expected this year. The election law amendments mean that 50 of...

Sweden to lift travel curbs to 10 European countries from June 30

Sweden will lift its advice against non-essential travel to 10 European countries from June 30, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.The countries are Greece, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, France, Iceland, Belgium, Switzerlan...

Turkish ministers visit Libya, Tripoli government says

Senior Turkish officials visited Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Libyas internationally recognized government after helping it stave off an offensive by eastern-based forces.Turkish support has been critical to the Government of National Accor...

World's fastest man suspended for missing doping tests

The fastest man in the world has been sidelined for a string of missed doping tests. Christian Coleman, an American sprinter who won the 100-meter title at last years world championships and had been the early favorite for the Olympic gold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020