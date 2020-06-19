Google's latest experiment is Pinterest-like app called Keen

Tech company Google is working on the newest platform- Keen, which may feel a bit like Pinterest. According to Mashable, Keen is a new service from Area 120, a group inside Google that makes experimental projects. The reason why it's somewhat similar to Pinterest is that the main focus of Keen is having you create your own keens that can be about any topic you either want to know more about or are knowledgeable about and wanting to share that knowledge with others.

After you create a keen, say about how to make bread at home, you can add searches, links, photos, and more related to that topic. You can also select 'gems', or resources within a keen that you found particularly helpful. One has also got the ability to invite your friends to collaborate on a keen and add their own links and resources. This is a Google product, and so there's a dash of machine learning involved. Google's search and machine learning technologies are powering this system and they will also recommend related content. It means that the application will learn better from your saved items as these piles up over time in order to improve its recommendations.

It also provides you with the feature to follow keens created by others, in addition to curating for yourself. You can set the audience to either private or public, depending on how you would like to share your keens. You can also follow keens that other people have made if you're interested in a topic and want to find out more from people that are knowledgeable about it.

Google explains, "Keen isn't intended to be a place to spend endless hours browsing. Instead, it's a home for your interests: a place to grow them, share them with loved ones and find things that will help in making this precious life count." (ANI)