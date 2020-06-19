Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google's latest experiment is Pinterest-like app called Keen

Tech company Google is working on the newest platform- Keen, which may feel a bit like Pinterest.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:26 IST
Google's latest experiment is Pinterest-like app called Keen
A still from application (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

Tech company Google is working on the newest platform- Keen, which may feel a bit like Pinterest. According to Mashable, Keen is a new service from Area 120, a group inside Google that makes experimental projects. The reason why it's somewhat similar to Pinterest is that the main focus of Keen is having you create your own keens that can be about any topic you either want to know more about or are knowledgeable about and wanting to share that knowledge with others.

After you create a keen, say about how to make bread at home, you can add searches, links, photos, and more related to that topic. You can also select 'gems', or resources within a keen that you found particularly helpful. One has also got the ability to invite your friends to collaborate on a keen and add their own links and resources. This is a Google product, and so there's a dash of machine learning involved. Google's search and machine learning technologies are powering this system and they will also recommend related content. It means that the application will learn better from your saved items as these piles up over time in order to improve its recommendations.

It also provides you with the feature to follow keens created by others, in addition to curating for yourself. You can set the audience to either private or public, depending on how you would like to share your keens. You can also follow keens that other people have made if you're interested in a topic and want to find out more from people that are knowledgeable about it.

Google explains, "Keen isn't intended to be a place to spend endless hours browsing. Instead, it's a home for your interests: a place to grow them, share them with loved ones and find things that will help in making this precious life count." (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh CM, DMK chief to take part in all-party meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss o discuss the situation along the India-China border. He will take part in the meeting ...

Centre will have to take hard-headed decisions, says BJD ahead of all-party meet

Ahead of the all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, Biju Janata Dal BJD leader Pinaki Mishra on Friday said that the Centre will have to take some hard-headed decis...

COVID-19: Office rentals may dip 5-10 pc on lower demand

Global property consultant Cushman Wakefield CW has projected that office rentals might drop 5-10 per cent on lower demand for office space from corporates because of the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease will h...

Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt -report

Lufthansa could let its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines go bankrupt or sell it, La Libre newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources at the airline.Brussels Airlines, which employs 4,200 people, said last month it would cut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020