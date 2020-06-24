Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt forms IN-SPACe to guide private sector in space activities

A new institution - Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre - has been formed which will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment, said Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:18 IST
Govt forms IN-SPACe to guide private sector in space activities
Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A new institution - Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre - has been formed which will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment, said Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference after Cabinet meeting today, the minister said: "A new institution has been formed. It will be known as Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre. It will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment."

"Indian National Space, Promotion & Authorisation Centre is not a new institution but its role has been extended into ISRO. This is a new turn in the arena of space. They will supplement each other's work they will not work at cross purposes," he said. "ISRO is the basic organisation - what activities or projects or missions will be carried out, it will play a major role in deciding that. But this new facility has been introduced to fill the gap and fulfil demand mode," he added.

Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved far-reaching reforms in the space sector aimed at boosting private sector participation in the entire range of space activities. According to a release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the newly created Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure.

It will also hand-hold, promote, and guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies and a friendly regulatory environment. The Public Sector Enterprise 'New Space India Limited (NSIL)' will endeavour to re-orient space activities from a 'supply-driven' model to a 'demand-driven' model, thereby ensuring optimum utilization of our space assets.

"These reforms will allow ISRO to focus more on research and development activities, new technologies, exploration missions and human spaceflight programme. Some of the planetary exploration missions will also be opened up to the private sector through an 'announcement of opportunity' mechanism," the release said. Prime Minister's Office also said that this will not only result in the accelerated growth of this sector but will enable the Indian Industry to be an important player in the global space economy.

With this, there is an opportunity for large-scale employment in the technology sector and India becoming a global technology powerhouse. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli lawmakers grant Netanyahu tax exemptions on benefits

Israels parliament has approved a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for tax exemptions for official benefits that could exceed 150,000. Coming at a time when Israel is grappling with a major economic crisis due to the pandemic an...

Plea in SC seeks NIA probe in MoU signed between UPA govt, China

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking National Investigation Agency NIA probe into the Memorandum of Understanding MoU signed in 2008 between the then UPA-led Central government and China. Goa Chronicle editor-in-chief Savi...

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus

The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago. The IMF predicts that the global economy...

Maintaining peace and tranquility along Sino-India border in common interests of both parties: China

Asserting that China and India are important neighbours to each other, China on Wednesday said maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Sino-India border is in the common interests of both the parties and requires joint efforts. In sepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020