Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rocket firm Relativity Space inks deal with Iridium for satellite launch

Relativity Space has signed a contract with Iridium to launch six spare satellites for its communications network, the venture-backed rocket firm's chief executive said, clinching a key satellite customer for its upcoming 3D-printed rocket. The Iridium Communications Inc launch contract comes as Los Angeles, California-based Relativity ramps up its payload capacity for Terran 1, the company's 3D-printed rocket whose debut launch is slated for late 2021.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:30 IST
Rocket firm Relativity Space inks deal with Iridium for satellite launch

Relativity Space has signed a contract with Iridium to launch six spare satellites for its communications network, the venture-backed rocket firm's chief executive said, clinching a key satellite customer for its upcoming 3D-printed rocket.

The Iridium Communications Inc launch contract comes as Los Angeles, California-based Relativity ramps up its payload capacity for Terran 1, the company's 3D-printed rocket whose debut launch is slated for late 2021. Relativity will become Iridium's second launch provider. Elon Musk's SpaceX initially lofted Iridium's NEXT constellation of 75 satellites to space over a series of missions beginning in July.

Iridium has nine spare satellites in orbit, with six more on the ground for Relativity to launch on an as-needed basis starting in 2023. "There's not a need, our constellation is very healthy," Suzi McBride, Iridium's chief operations officer, said in an interview. "But we knew at some point we're going to want to launch them, especially if we get an issue on orbit."

Relativity in 2019 announced it was redesigning Terran to double its payload capacity, a move that opened the door for its Iridium contract but set its debut launch date back a few months. "That really let us capture more of the satellite market and meet demand," Relativity Chief Executive Tim Ellis said in a separate interview. "That was worth it to do."

Rides on Terran 1 sell for $12 million, Ellis said, with a capacity of up to 2,755 pounds (1,250 kg). The company is vying for pieces of the satellite launch market against other medium-class rocket firms like Rocket Lab, whose Electron rocket aims to send nearly 500 pounds (225 kg) to space for $5.7 million, and Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket, which is expected to loft 2,200 pounds (1,000 kg) into low-Earth orbit at a cost of $15 million per flight.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli lawmakers grant Netanyahu tax exemptions on benefits

Israels parliament has approved a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for tax exemptions for official benefits that could exceed 150,000. Coming at a time when Israel is grappling with a major economic crisis due to the pandemic an...

Plea in SC seeks NIA probe in MoU signed between UPA govt, China

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking National Investigation Agency NIA probe into the Memorandum of Understanding MoU signed in 2008 between the then UPA-led Central government and China. Goa Chronicle editor-in-chief Savi...

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus

The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago. The IMF predicts that the global economy...

Maintaining peace and tranquility along Sino-India border in common interests of both parties: China

Asserting that China and India are important neighbours to each other, China on Wednesday said maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Sino-India border is in the common interests of both the parties and requires joint efforts. In sepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020