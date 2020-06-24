Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opera adds built-in Twitter to its desktop browser

Opera on Wednesday announced the addition of built-in Twitter in the sidebar of the desktop browser.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:46 IST
Opera adds built-in Twitter to its desktop browser
Opera logo . Image Credit: ANI

Opera on Wednesday announced the addition of built-in Twitter in the sidebar of the desktop browser. "Today the Norwegian browser maker Opera becomes the first major browser to add built-in Twitter in the sidebar. In version 69 of the Opera browser for desktop, Twitter fans can get the best possible experience on their desktop computers," Opera said in a statement.

To enable Twitter in the browser, the user will have to click the three dots at the bottom of the sidebar and click on "Sidebar setup" or right-click the sidebar and tick Twitter in the "Messengers" section. Once the Twitter icon appears in the sidebar, the user can log into a Twitter account. Once that is done, the user is all set to use Twitter directly from the browser. The new Twitter feature follows shortly after Opera launched built-in Instagram support and "hit record desktop user base numbers with 73 million unique monthly users in March 2020."

Maciej Kocemba, product director at Opera, said they have tweaked Opera to make it the 'perfect browser' for Twitter users. "Having Twitter in the sidebar is perfect for people who use it very actively. Twitter users think it should be easier to access Twitter on their PCs and we agree: we have tweaked Opera to make it the perfect browser for them," Kocemba said in a statement.

Having Twitter built into Opera gives users quick access to their main feed, the search function as well as direct messages, allowing people to respond to "unfolding events more quickly." (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys her 'day 1 as a blondie' in bikini

American model, actor Emily Ratajkowski is soaring the temperature on Instagram with her new blonde look. According to Page Six, the 29-year-old model, shocked fans on Tuesday when she revealed that she dyed her signature brown hair blonde....

BJP's Sambit Patra complains to NCW about Cong leader Patwari's remarks

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday approached the National Commission for Women against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, saying his misogynistic remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted. In a veiled attack on the BJP gove...

Senators to propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Republican Senator John Thune said he will introduce legislation on Wednesday intended to reform Section 230 - a federal law that largely exempts tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for the material their users ...

Study sees 'probable' higher heart risk for new Amgen osteoporosis drug

An observational study of Amgen Incs new osteoporosis drug Evenity released on Wednesday appears to confirm the increased risk of serious heart problems detected in clinical trials and included in the medicines prescribing information.The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020