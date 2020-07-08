Left Menu
Qualcomm launches its most powerful mobile chip, Snapdragon 865 Plus

The United States-based chipmaker Qualcomm has announced a new version of its flagship Snapdragon 865 processor called the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

ANI | California | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States-based chipmaker Qualcomm has announced a new version of its flagship Snapdragon 865 processor called the Snapdragon 865 Plus. The refreshed version is designed to faster the efficiency by almost 10 per cent for AI applications and gaming.

According to the Verge, the refreshed version will be compatible with Qualcomm's FastConnect 6900 connectivity suite, which the company says supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 3.6Gbps. The Kryo 585 CPU has a higher clock speed than the standard 865, which offers a 10 per cent performance increase. The Adreno 650 GPU offers a 10 per cent boost to graphics rendering. (ANI)

