First iOS 14 public beta out now

The first iOS 14 public beta is out now. It means the users with compatible iPhone can download an early and unfinished version of the next big iOS update to take a sneak peek at some of its new features.

Updated: 10-07-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:54 IST
Apple logo. Image Credit: ANI

The first iOS 14 public beta is out now. It means the users with compatible iPhone can download an early and unfinished version of the next big iOS update to take a sneak peek at some of its new features. According to Mashable, to start with the update, the user needs to take a backup of the iPhone on a Mac or PC, and then head to the Apple beta webpage on iPhone's Safari browser and follow the on-screen instructions.

The user will have to install a beta profile, which is likely the only part of this process that may be unfamiliar to iPhone users. Follow the instructions to download a profile from Safari and then open your Settings app to find a 'Profile Downloaded' notification near the top of the menu. After installation, head to the software update part of the Settings app under the 'General' heading to download the iOS 14 beta.

Back in June, at WWDC, Apple announced iOS 14, outlining its biggest new features along the way. The users will be able to add widgets for features like weather to the home screen alongside apps; take advantage of picture-in-picture support for videos, and even change one's default browser and email apps. However, it is likely that the Beta will not feature all of those features, or they will not all work correctly. (ANI)

