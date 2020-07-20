Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE launches Arab world's first spacecraft towards Mars; Indian Consulate extends greetings

“On behalf of all Indians living in UAE, we congratulate UAE leadership and all Emirati friends for successful launch of Mission Hope to Mars today morning and salute undeterred commitment of scientists even during tough times of COVID,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted. NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, also lauded the UAE's efforts.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:44 IST
UAE launches Arab world's first spacecraft towards Mars; Indian Consulate extends greetings

Emiratis brimmed with joy and pride as the UAE made history on Monday by successfully launching its spacecraft "Al Amal" towards Mars from a Japanese launch centre, marking the Arab world's first interplanetary mission. Al Amal, or Hope Probe, weighing 1.3 tonnes was launched from the H-2A rocket from Japan's remote Tanegashima spaceport at 1.58 am local time. The ground control room in Dubai erupted with joy after the successful lift off.

Hundreds of scientists, space enthusiasts and the UAE's leadership cheered as the upper stage containing the probe separated from the launch rocket, the protective shields and its solar panels were deployed with clockwork precision. The solar panels will charge the batteries of the spacecraft for its 495,000,000 kms journey to Mars.

Within a couple of hours, it was confirmed that the ground segment at Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai has received and communicated the first signals with the Hope Probe. UAE president Sheikh Khalifa has praised the talented team who had masterminded the landmark Mars mission.

"With pleasure and great pride, we have followed up on the announcement of the successful launch of the Hope Probe, the idea of which was conceived and developed inside our national research and political institutions," he said. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the nation watched the successful launch of the Hope probe with "pride and joy." "We embark on a new chapter in space, led by our exceptional youth. Congratulations to the UAE for this historic achievement," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

Indian Consulate General in Dubai congratulated the UAE leadership on the achievement. “On behalf of all Indians living in UAE, we congratulate UAE leadership and all Emirati friends for successful launch of Mission Hope to Mars today morning and salute undeterred commitment of scientists even during tough times of COVID,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted.

NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, also lauded the UAE's efforts. “Congrats to the team that worked on @HopeMarsMission. It's truly amazing what @uaespaceagency & @MBRSpaceCentre have accomplished in such a short time. Hope is exactly what the world needs and thank you to the UAE & @mhi for inspiring all of us,” Bridenstine tweeted. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Working System, said COVID-19 was the "biggest" hurdle that the Emirates Mars Mission team had to overcome.

"The team had to work backwards just to ensure that everything arrives in Japan before the launch period, and so that COVID-19 and the closure of borders do not affect the launch and the mission itself," Al Olama was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times. The Dh735-million (USD 200 million) project, which is the first interplanetary mission by any Arab nation, took six years by a team of 135 Emirati engineers, scientists and researchers.

Hope's arrival in February 2021 is set to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the UAE's formation. The Gulf News reported that around 200 days from now, the spacecraft will reach the Mars orbit and begin its mission to study the Red Planet's atmosphere. Thanks to proper planning and "countless sleepless nights", Hope is now on its way to Mars, Al Olama said, lauding the contributions of the team members.

The Mission will be the first probe to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere and its layers when it reaches the Red Planet’s orbit. It will also help answer questions related to the global Martian atmosphere and the loss of hydrogen and oxygen gases into space over the span of one Martian year. Three state-of-the-art science instruments have been designed to study the different aspects of the Martian Atmosphere.

"It's like a three-way race to Mars this year and the UAE is headed to be the first country to reach Mars before US and China," Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, was quoted as saying by the Gulf News. Most Mars missions orbit at a single local time that allows the atmosphere to be measured at only one time of day but Hope Probe will circle Mars for the entire Martian year, which is equivalent to almost two Earth years, the report said.

The mission launch was delayed twice because of bad weather in Japan. “A space mission launch can be delayed due to three reasons: Technical, logistical or foul weather. With SpaceX, the rocket was about to launch but it was postponed due to a technical issue. The Russian-European mission (to Mars) was delayed by two years due to logistical issues caused by COVID-19. In our case, the delay was not due to technical or logistical issues, but purely due to weather-related ones,” a UAE Mars Mission official said. Mars has been chosen for exploration for many reasons.

“From our pursuit to find extra-terrestrial life to someday expand human civilisation to other planets, Mars serves as a long-term and collaborative project for the entire human race,” the Mars Mission website says. "As citizens and residents we are proud to be part of this visionary and innovative era of the UAE's growth," Mustafa Al Husseiny, an Emirati, was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

Shaneer Nusrat Siddiqui, former project coordinator at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre, said, "with the way the UAE is heading towards space science, the country is set to become a key player in the space industry in the coming years." PTI CORR RS AKJ RS RS.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Pune's Top Pick - Super Luxury Homes

Pune Maharashtra India, July 20 ANIMediawire The engulfing pandemic has everyone on edge. It brings on anxiety anxiety for your loved ones and for yourself. Never before have we spent so much time at home. Never before has our home become a...

Pilot rejects Cong MLA's allegation; says it is an attempt to stifle legitimate concerns raised by him

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday dismissed as baseless and vexatious the allegations by a party MLA from Rajasthan that the former deputy chief minister had offered him money to join the BJP, and asserted that it was an attempt to st...

Virus: Thane civic body requisitions services of pvt doctors

The Thane Municipal Corporation onMonday requisitioned the services of private doctors due tothe continuous rise in coronavirus cases in the cityThe order issued by TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma saidservices of private doctors under Maharas...

16 people killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, weather dept issues alert

As many as 16 people were killed in lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in ten districts of Bihar on Sunday, state Disaster Management Department said on Monday.The meteorological department has issued an alert in the State and warned p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020